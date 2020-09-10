Mumbai coronavirus update: City sees record single-day rise of 2,227

-
Mumbai on Wednesday recorded the
highest spike of 2,227 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,60,744, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
The cumulative toll mounted to 7,982 with 43 fatalities.
Earlier, Mumbai had seen the highest single-day rise of 1,929 cases on September 4.
A total of 839 patients were discharged after treatment on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries to 1,26,745, he said.
Mumbai's current recovery is 79 per cent, he said.
The city now has 25,659 active cases, the highest number since more than a month.
