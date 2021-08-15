Mumbai local train services resume today for fully vaccinated passengers

-
Mumbai local train services resumed for people who have taken both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Sunday, after a gap of four months.
Passengers were restricted from commuting in local trains in the first week of April after the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to ANI, Kishore, a commuter said, "It will give relief to the people. People should follow the SOPs and COVID protocols issued by the government."
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on August 8 that in order to continue the economic cycle, the state government is imposing certain criteria and restrictions to allow ordinary passengers to travel locally.
"Passengers who are fully vaccinated will be able to travel by local from August 15," Thackeray added.
While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had started with an offline verification process earlier for fully vaccinated people and issuing monthly passes at 53 railway stations.
"...in order to make it convenient for the citizens to travel in local trains and obtain Railway Monthly Pass, an offline verification process for Covid-19 Final Vaccination (completed 14 days after second dose) will start from August 11 at 53 railway stations in BMC jurisdiction area and a total of 109 railway stations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It will be functional in two consecutive sessions from 7 am to 11 pm," BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.
"...This will be facilitated both online and offline. The process of creating an app and starting the online process may take a little more time. Hence, the offline process will start from August 11, so that there is no inconvenience to Mumbaikars," Chahal had added.
