Mumbai logs over 20,000 Covid-19 cases to set a new record; 4 more die

Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a fresh all-time high daily count and up 5,015 from a day ago, while four more patients succumbed to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With these additions, the financial capital's tally jumped to 8,53,809, while the death toll climbed to 16,388, the BMC said in a bulletin. On Wednesday, Mumbai had logged 15,166 new infections, surpassing the previous all time-high of 11,163 logged in April 2021 during the second wave of the pandemic. As many as 10,860 cases were reported in the metropolis on Tuesday.

