Mumbai records 1,646 new Covid-19 cases, highest since mid-October

Mumbai on Friday recorded 1,646



cases of coronavirus, the highest since mid-October, raising the tally of infections to 3,40,277, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

With four fatalities in the last 24 hours, the toll reached 11,519, the official said.

The daily count of infections in the city has crossed the 1,500 mark for the third consecutive day.

This is the first time since October 17 that the city has witnessed such a high number of cases.

At least 1,122 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 3,15,379, the official said, adding that the city now has 12,487 active cases.

According to the civic body, as many as 20,730 swab samples have been tested in the last 24-hours, taking the number of tests conducted so far to 35,16,875.

The average growth rate of cases in the city has increased to 0.35 per cent from 0.17 per cent on February 18, while the average doubling rate stands at 196 days.

The city has 30 containment zones in slums and chawls, while 214 buildings have been sealed, it was stated.

