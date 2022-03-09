Biological E seeks EUA for Corbevax for children in 5-12 age group

-
Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Biological E has applied for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its Covid vaccine Corbevax for children in 5 to 12 age bracket, official sources said on Wednesday.
In February, the Biological E had received the EUA for Corbevax from India's drug regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the 12 to 18 age group.
Corbevax is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19.
The RBD is a part of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. The virus uses the spike protein to attach itself to host cells.
The DCGI had also approved Corbevax for restricted use in emergency situation among adults on December 28, 2021. The Biological E received the approval for restricted use in an emergency situation in adolescents aged 12 to less than 18 years based on interim results of the ongoing phase II/III clinical study.
Corbevax is India's third indigenous Covid-19 vaccine after Covaxin and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine.
