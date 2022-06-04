Mumbai records 889 new Covid cases in a day; active caseload rises to 4,294

-
-
Mumbai on Saturday reported 889 new coronavirus infections, an increase from 763 cases added a day before.
The caseload in the metropolis thus rose to 10,68,897, and death toll reached 19,568, a civic official said.
The city had recorded 846 cases on February 4, after which the cases declined. But the numbers began to increase in the last few days.
The recovery count increased by 329 to touch 10,45,035, leaving the city with active caseload of 4,294, up from 3,735 on Friday.
Of the 889 new cases, only 45 needed hospitalisation and three of them required oxygen support, the official said, adding that currently 154 COVID beds are occupied in the city and 14 patients are on oxygen support.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed the overall number of tests carried out in the city stood at 1,71,75,173, including 10,257 in the last 24 hours.
The recovery rate was 98 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between May 28 and June 3 was 0.049 per cent while the caseload doubling time stood at 1,396 days.
