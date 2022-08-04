JUST IN
Mumbai's daily Covid count remains above 400; 2 die, active tally at 2,235

Mumbai on Thursday logged 410 new coronavirus cases, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the city, the local civic body said.

With these additions, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,26,150, while the death toll increased to 19,654, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin. The city has reported 24 less cases compared to Wednesday, but logged more than 400 COVID-19 infections for the second day in a row. A day before, Mumbai had witnessed 434 COVID-19 cases and one death. As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 9,691 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,78,62,485. A day ago, 10,725 swab samples were examined for detection of COVID-19. Mumbai's tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,04,261 after 279 more people recovered from the infection, said the bulletin. The city has a recovery rate of 98.1 per cent and it now left with 2,235 active COVID-19 cases, it said. Of the 410 new COVID-19 cases, only 28 patients were symptomatic, according to the BMC. The growth rate of COVID-19 stood at 0.027 per cent between July 28 and August 3, while the case doubling rate was 2,621 days, said the bulletin.

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 22:15 IST

