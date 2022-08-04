JUST IN
Business Standard

India reports 19,893 fresh Covid cases, 53 deaths: Union Health Ministry

Topics
Coronavirus

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal sample of a passenger for the COVID-19 testing, amid a surge in the Coronavirus cases, at a Railway Station, in Bikaner.

India reported 19,893 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a considerable rise from the previous day's count of 17,135, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

In the same period, the country reported 53 more deaths, taking the nationwide Covid death toll to 5,26,530.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally declined to 1,36,478 cases, accounting for 0.31 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 20,419 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,34,24,029. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has marginally risen to 4.94 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently also stands at 4.64 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,03,006 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.67 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 205.22 crore, achieved via 2,72,07,336 sessions

Over 3.92 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

--IANS

avr/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 13:08 IST

