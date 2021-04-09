Mumbai's Girgaum Chowpatty wears deserted look after new BMC norms

-
ALSO READ
Andy Murray withdraws from Delray Beach Open citing Covid-19 concerns
Hospitals get ready for Covid shots ahead of vaccination drive on Jan 16
Shiv Sena invokes Donald Trump to taunt BJP over Arnab Goswami's arrest
Mumbai top cop Hemant Nagrale meets Maharashtra governor at Raj Bhavan
14 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi area; toll now at 3,431
-
The Girgaum Chowpatty beach in Mumbai wore a deserted look on Friday as the BMC ordered that all beaches in the city will remain shut till April 30 owing to the increase in COVID-19 cases.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier announced fresh set of curbs in the city, which has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest BMC guidelines all beaches in the city will remain shut till April 30 in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases.
Due to the situation, people who came from other states to earn their livelihood have been witnessing difficult times.
"A number of customers had been dwindling since March 25 and people are closing shops and going back to their native states as there are not able to earn enough to run their basic need," a man working at a food corner told ANI.
While another man who works in BMC as a cleaner said that the condition says that people are facing the worst time.
"In the first wave of the virus, the people were hopeful that the situation will be stable soon but at this point, it seems that it is worsening day by day," he said.
According to the health ministry today, 5,22,762 active cases of COVID-19 have been reported today out of which 19,780 reported in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries of the state stand at 26,49,757 with 57,028 people have been lost their lives due to the virus.
On Thursday, the Centre released 17 lakh vaccine doses to Maharashtra. For the third consecutive day, India witnessed the highest single-day spike of new Covid-19 cases after reporting over 1.31 lakh cases on Friday.
As many as 9,43,34,262 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU