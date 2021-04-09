Mumbai's Girgaum Chowpatty wears deserted look after new BMC norms

The Girgaum Chowpatty beach in wore a deserted look on Friday as the ordered that all beaches in the city will remain shut till April 30 owing to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier announced fresh set of curbs in the city, which has been battered by the pandemic. According to the latest guidelines all beaches in the city will remain shut till April 30 in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases.

Due to the situation, people who came from other states to earn their livelihood have been witnessing difficult times.

"A number of customers had been dwindling since March 25 and people are closing shops and going back to their native states as there are not able to earn enough to run their basic need," a man working at a food corner told ANI.

While another man who works in as a cleaner said that the condition says that people are facing the worst time.

"In the first wave of the virus, the people were hopeful that the situation will be stable soon but at this point, it seems that it is worsening day by day," he said.

According to the health ministry today, 5,22,762 active cases of COVID-19 have been reported today out of which 19,780 reported in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries of the state stand at 26,49,757 with 57,028 people have been lost their lives due to the virus.

On Thursday, the Centre released 17 lakh vaccine doses to Maharashtra. For the third consecutive day, India witnessed the highest single-day spike of new Covid-19 cases after reporting over 1.31 lakh cases on Friday.

As many as 9,43,34,262 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)