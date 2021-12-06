JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Is there risk of Omicron affecting kids in India as in South Africa?
Business Standard

Mumbai sees 168 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally now 1,714

Mumbai on Monday reported 168 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking its tally to 7,64,003 and toll to 16,351, a civic official said.

Topics
Mumbai | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Coronavirus
Photo: Shutterstock

Mumbai on Monday reported 168 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking its tally to 7,64,003 and toll to 16,351, a civic official said.

The recovery count touched 7,43,365, which is 97 per cent of the caseload, after 250 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 1,714 active cases, he said.

With 28,440 samples being examined during the day, lower than the daily average, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 1,26,43,665, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

It also revealed the average growth rate of cases between November 29 and December 5 was 0.02 per cent, while caseload doubling time stood at 3,079 days.

The number of sealed buildings in the city was 16, as per the BMC data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, December 06 2021. 20:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU