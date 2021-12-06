Mumbai sees 168 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally now 1,714

-
ALSO READ
India saw 366,138 road accidents in 2020, causing 131,714 deaths: Gadkari
Mumbai sees 187 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally now 2,052
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Mumbai logs 420 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths; active tally at 4,161
Mumbai logs 210 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; active tally at 2,815
-
Mumbai on Monday reported 168 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking its tally to 7,64,003 and toll to 16,351, a civic official said.
The recovery count touched 7,43,365, which is 97 per cent of the caseload, after 250 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 1,714 active cases, he said.
With 28,440 samples being examined during the day, lower than the daily average, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 1,26,43,665, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.
It also revealed the average growth rate of cases between November 29 and December 5 was 0.02 per cent, while caseload doubling time stood at 3,079 days.
The number of sealed buildings in the city was 16, as per the BMC data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU