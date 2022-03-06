Mumbai sees 46 Covid-19 cases, while 1 death ends 9-day zero fatality run

-
Mumbai on Sunday reported 46 COVID-19 cases, the first time the daily addition was less than 50, taking the tally to 10,56,918, while one death after a clean slate for nine consecutive days took the toll to 16,692, a civic official said.
For the first time since the peak of the pandemic, Mumbai has reported less than 50 new cases. A day to mark and a mark to not cross! Let's hang in there Mumbai, till that mark hits a zero, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted.
Of the 46 new cases, 41 are asymptomatic, with just one patient requiring oxygen support, he pointed out.
The recovery count increased by 102 to touch 10,36,825, which left the metropolis with an active caseload of 519, he said.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the total number of tests carried out was 1,62,95,731, including 20,207 in the last 24 hours.
It also revealed that the caseload doubling time was 5,969 days and the growth rate of cases between February 27 and March 5 was 0.01 per cent.
