Mumbai sees 733 COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths, 650 recoveries

-
ALSO READ
Assam Assembly Polls: 38.08% voter turnout recorded till 1.10 pm, says EC
Assembly Elections 2021: Over 73% turnout in Assam till 5 pm, says EC
Assam election result 2021: BJP wins second term; suspense over CM post
Hospitals get ready for Covid shots ahead of vaccination drive on Jan 16
Bengaluru adopts Mumbai model to tackle second wave of Covid-19
-
Mumbai on Sunday reported 733 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 19 fatalities, taking the tally to 7,21,370 and the toll to 15,298, the city civic body said.
A total of 650 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Mumbai so far to 6,88,990, it said, adding the city is now left with 14,809 active cases.
With 28,226 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai reached 68,15,028, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The case recovery rate in the Mumbai district now stands at 95 per cent while the overall growth rate of cases between June 13 to 19 stood at 0.09 per cent. The case doubling rate for Mumbai stands at 726 days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU