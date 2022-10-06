Mumbai sees 80 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death, 99 recoveries in a day

on Thursday reported 80 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally here to 11,50,908 and the toll to 19,734, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was below the 100-mark after two days, with Wednesday seeing 127 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

Of the new cases, only three are symptomatic, the official added.

The recovery count rose by 99 and touched 11,30,399, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 775, he said.

As per BMC data, the recovery count stood at 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between September 29 and October 5 was 0.009 per cent.

So far, 1,83,40,080 tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 3,370 in the last 24 hours, lower than the 6,713 samples examined in the preceding 24-hour period.

The caseload doubling time is 8,468 days, as per official data.

