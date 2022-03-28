India ought to condemn Putin, says Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna

An influential Indian American Congressman on Sunday said ought to be condemning Russian President for his invasion of Ukraine and New Delhi should not be getting oil from or China.

Ro Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley in the US House of Representatives and has been critical of India's current policy on Russia, said it is time for New Delhi to pick sides.

I've been clear actually on India, and I think ought to be condemning Putin and ought not to be getting oil from or China. We ought to rally the world to isolate Putin, Khanna told Fox News in an interview.

Khanna is also the vice chair of the US India Caucus, the largest country-specific caucus in the House of Representatives.

First India should condemn Putin in the UN for the blatant human rights violations. Second, they need to realise, they have to pick sides, he asserted.

We, the United States, were with them when China invaded India. Putin wasn't there. And it's time for them to buy weapons from the United States, not . We've got to look at how we can facilitate that and make that easier. We need India as an ally ultimately to contain China, Khanna said.

In recent weeks, several top American Senators have expressed deep disappointment over India's position on the Ukrainian crisis. This includes Senate John Cornyn, Republican co-chair of the Senate India Caucus and Indian American Congressman Dr Ami Bera.

India, which has repeatedly abstained from UN resolutions on the Ukrainian crisis, has time reiterated its firm commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, international law and on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with these principles has been New Delhi's consistent position that has stood the test of time, Indian officials have said, asserting that there is no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy.

India has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities. Prime Minister has spoken several times to the leadership of both Russia and Ukraine and reiterated his call for immediate ceasefire and the need for both parties to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

Further, India has been extremely supportive to Ukraine's requests for emergency financial needs to alleviate the humanitarian and economic crisis. The Executive Boards of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank disbursement of funds to help meet the urgent financing needs and mitigate the economic impact of war. India is a member of these boards.

On its part, India has already sent several tranches of humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries. These include medicines, medical equipment, tents, protective eye gear, water storage tanks, solar lamps, amongst other relief material.

