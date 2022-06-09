Must not lower guard: Centre tells states, UTs amid Covid-19 surge

-
ALSO READ
Overall Covid situation optimistic, but cannot lower guard: Govt
Iran reports death of another Revolutionary Guard colonel; blames US-allies
Mansukh Mandaviya asks states and UTs to focus more on teleconsultation
WHO Europe urges caution during holidays amid double coronavirus surge
2 to 4 mn Israelis to be infected with Covid amid Omicron spread: PM
-
In view of rising Covid cases across the country in the last two weeks, the Centre on Thursday advised all States and UTs not to lower the guard and to continue working towards building on progress made so far.
"The States/UTs must not lower their guard and continue working towards building on progress made thus far to bring pandemic situation under control," reads the letter sent to all states.
"In past two weeks, an upsurge in cases have been noticed. In the week ending 8th June, 2022, 4,207 average daily new cases were reported as compared to 2,663 average daily cases in the week ending 1st June, 2022. There has also been an increase in the weekly positivity rate from 0.63 per cent (week ending 1st June, 2022) to 1.12 per cent (week ending 8th June, 2022)", said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in the letter.
He pointed out further that in the last 24 hours, 7,240 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the country, out of which, 81 per cent cases have been reported from 4 states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka.
"The States/UTs are advised to continue implementation and monitoring of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of Covid-19 and to ensure compliance with various advisories issued by this Ministry", the letter reads.
The states have been advised to follow five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat Vaccine and Covid Appropriate Behaviour and enforcement be monitored regularly.
The Centre has also asked for genome Sequencing of prescribed samples of international passengers as well as collection of samples from Sentinel Sites and local cluster of new Covid-19 cases is equally important.
"Such samples must be sent promptly by the State/UT to the designated lab of INSACOG network for Genome Sequencing", said Bhushan in the letter.
--IANS
avr/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU