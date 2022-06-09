Delhi records 622 new Covid cases, 2 deaths, positivity rate rises to 3.17%

Delhi logged 622 fresh Covid cases and two more deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate rose to 3.17 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,10,613 while the death toll rose to 26,216.

A total of 19,619 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)