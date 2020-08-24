Nagaland has more recoveries than new Covid cases for ninth straight day

Single-day recoveries outnumbered



new COVID-19 cases in for the ninth consecutive day as 128 people were cured of the disease and 51 tested positive for the infection on Sunday, a health department official said.

The recovery rate in the northeastern state currently stands at 62.23 per cent, he said.

"Of the 128 recoveries, 100 people were cured of the disease in Dimapur, 21 in Kohima, four in Mon and three in Zunheboto district," the official said.

A total of 2,294 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The state has been registering more recoveries than new cases since August 15, with the highest single-day recovery of 215 people reported on Thursday.

"51 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed out of 916 samples tested 31 in Kohima, 10 in Dimapur, five in Mon, two each in Tuensang and Zunheboto districts and one in Mokokchung," Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said in a tweet.

Twenty-eight armed forces personnel, six frontline workers and three returnees are among the new patients, the official said.

The fresh infections have pushed the state's tally to 3,686.

now has 1,376 active cases, while nine patients have died and seven migrated to other states.

Dimapur has the maximum number of cases at 1,860, followed by Kohima at 1,052, Mon at 270, and Paren at 266.

"Out of the total COVID-19 patients in the state, 1,607 are armed forces and paramilitary personnel and 1,207 returnees," the official said.

had registered its highest single-day spike of 276 COVID-19 cases on August 4. The state had reported its first three cases among returnees from Chennai on May 25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)