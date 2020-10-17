Nagpur coronavirus update: Case count goes up by 540; tally crosses 90,000

-
-
With the detection of 540 new
cases of coronavirus, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Nagpur district crossed that 90,000 mark on Saturday, an official said.
As many as 13 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, raising the toll to 2,925, the official said.
Of the 90,301 cases recorded in the district so far, 80,643 patients have recovered from the infection, while 6,733 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, he said.
Out the 2,925 deaths, Nagpur city alone accounted for 2,056 casualties, while the remaining were from rural areas and outside the district, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
