JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Low pressure over Arabian Sea intensifies into depression, but moving away from Indian coast: IMD
Business Standard

Goa coronavirus update: State tally rises by 309, death toll by 7

Goa's Covid-19 caseload reached 40,400, while seven deaths took the toll to 538

Topics
Coronavirus | ICMR | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Coronavirus, covid, tests

Goa's COVID-19 caseload reached

40,400 after 309 people were detected with the infection on Saturday, while seven deaths took the toll to 538, an official said.

So far, 36,035 people have been discharged, including 425 on Saturday, he added.

A total of 1,408 samples were tested for the infection during the day, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 40,400, new cases 309, deaths 538, discharged 36,035, active cases 3,827, samples tested till date 2,80,703.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, October 17 2020. 21:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU