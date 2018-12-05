National Herald case: Chidambaram slams PM for saying govt 'won' in SC

Congress leader P Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra for declaring that his government has won in the Supreme Court, which ordered that cases against Sonia and be reopened.

The former finance minister said whoever has briefed the Prime Minister on the proceedings in the apex court on Tuesday in the cases "deserves to be sacked".

"If nobody briefed him and it was the Prime Minister's own conclusion that he had 'won' in the SC, the government deserves to be thrown out," said.

On Tuesday, the allowed the Department to reopen the tax assessment of Congress president and his mother for 2011-12 in connection with the Herald case.

Taking on the Gandhi family a day after the order, the prime minister said at an election rally in Rajasthan on Wednesday that his government had scored a win thanks to the courage of a "chaiwala".

ALSO READ: National Herald case: SC allows Sonia, Rahul's I-T assessment to continue

Alleging that the Gandhi family had been enjoying privileges for four generations, said the court order was the "victory of the honest".

"Now I will see how you escape... Look at the courage of a 'chaiwala' who took those running country for four generations to the court's door," said.