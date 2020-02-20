National Museum axes meat dishes; ‘Harappan’ menu confuses Twitterati

The Museum has dropped all meat and fish items from its Harappan menu. But if one checks out the item on display, a fish is prominently visible.

Netizens on Thursday appeared confused after the news came out.

A media report revealed that the Museum in Delhi has barred "meat dishes" from being served at the ongoing Historical Gastronomica - The Indus Dining Experience. A week-long exhibition-cum-event on culinary history.

The grub fest began on Wednesday and will continue till February 25. It was suppose to demonstrate how the first humans evolved due to food habits, learnt to distinguish edible from non-edible substance, food processing techniques and related architecture of the Indus Valley people.

One of user said: "A weeklong exhibition-cum-event on culinary history that offers 'the Indus dining experience' through an 'ethno-archaeological kitchen of the Harappan culture'. What was the purpose of this exhibition if no plans to stay true to our (current) understanding of Harappan diet?".

Another post read: "Making the Harappan diet seem vegetarian is part of the on-going attempt to appropriate the pre-Arya, pre-Vedic and pre-Sanskrit Harappan Civilization, whose heritage belongs to all Indians, for the purposes of today's narrow and limited Hindutva politics."

There are many, though who praise the decision and wrote, "Harappans were staunch vegetarians. The Indus Valley was once a massive temple. Early man used to make menacing tools just in case a plant he was eating attacked him. He never ate animal flesh. It's history. Look it up."

"'This museum has so many idols of gods and goddesses, and a relic of Lord Buddha.' We are a hoot! A museum is not a temple. And we will retrospectively force Harappans to be vegetarians. When will we respect history and the diverse diets of this country?" wrote another.

