NCPCR writes to Delhi Police on Atishi using images of minors for politics

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Delhi Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Police to probe and take action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi for using children and posting their images on Twitter for alleged political agenda.

In its letter, the child rights body said it has received a complaint regarding social media posts of Atishi who have uploaded images on their Twitter handles wherein minor children are seen holding posters for Manish Sisodia in schools.

"The Commission is in receipt of a complaint wherein it has been informed that Atishi Singh has uploaded images on their Twitter handle wherein minor children are seen holding posters for Manish Sisodia in schools," the NCPCR said in a letter.

Former Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

The commission also observed that the image allegedly uploaded by the leader was in order to divert attention in the ongoing/pending investigation by CBI against Manish Sisodia".

"It is alleged that the said images are uploaded by Atishi Singh in order to divert attention in the ongoing/pending investigation by CBI against Manish Sisodia in Delhi Liquor Policy Case in furtherance of their personal agenda. Further, the Commission also observes that the posts uploaded by Atishi Singh showing images of children clearly indicates misuse of the students studying in Schools in Delhi for personal agenda which may adversely affect the psychosocial behaviour of young children for the glorification of accused person in liquor scam," the Commission said.

The apex body also observed that the Aam Aadmi Party workers have installed stalls in and around the school campus and the children are being used for their political campaigning and personal agenda favouring the accused Manish Sisodia.

"Furthermore, it is also seen that Aam Aadmi Party workers have installed stalls in and around the school campus and the children are being used for their political campaigning and personal agenda favouring the accused Manish Sisodia. The Commission primarily observed that this action seems to be in violation of Section 75 and Section 83 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and other relevant provisions of IPC," it said.

The commission has asked the to take appropriate action under the Juvenile Justice Act and Information Technology Act.

In view of the allegations, made in the complaint, the Commission deems it appropriate to take cognizance U/s_13/ (I) (j) of CPCR Act, 2005 and observes a prima-facie violation of relevant provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of children) Act, 2015, IPC and Information Technology Act.

The NCPCR asked the to lodge an FIR against the MLA for "misusing her position and power for her personal agenda by involving children, posting and using images of minors without their consent".

"Therefore, in view of the sensitivity of the matter the Commission requests your good offices to investigate the matter urgently by lodging an FIR against Atishi Singh for misusing her position and power for her personal agenda by involving children, posting and using images of minors without their consent. Further, an Action Taken Report in this regard may be submitted within 3 days of receipt of his letter," the Commission added.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights is a statutory body constituted under Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 to protect child rights and other related matters in the Country.

The Commission is further mandated to monitor the proper and effective implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,2012; Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

In one of the functions laid down under Section 13 of the CPCR Act, 2005, the Commission has been assigned with the function to examine and review the safeguards provided by or under any law for the time being in force for the protection of child rights and recommend measures for their effective implementation.

The Commission also has the powers of the Civil Court trying a suit under Section 14 of CPCR Act, 2005 and the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)