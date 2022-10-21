JUST IN
Business Standard

NCW summons editor of Kannada daily for 'demeaning' remarks on president

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned the editor-in-chief of a Kannada daily over "demeaning" remarks made against President Droupadi Murmu.

Topics
NCW | Karnataka

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned the editor-in-chief of a Kannada daily over "demeaning" remarks made against President Droupadi Murmu.

The NCW took cognisance of a tweet that posted the paper clippings of an opinion piece published in the newspaper.

"@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the demeaning post against the Hon'ble President. The Commission has sent a notice to the journalist to appear in person for a hearing on 26.10.2022 at 12.30 pm," the NCW wrote on Twitter.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 13:42 IST

