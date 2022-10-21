NCW summons editor of Kannada daily for 'demeaning' remarks on president

-
ALSO READ
China's Tencent fires entire editorial staff at gaming publication Fanbyte
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura, Bihar on July 5
Murmu to visit Meghalaya to seek support for her candidature in Prez polls
Murmu's election is testimony to vibrancy of Indian democracy: Naidu
For Santhals, tribe at cusp of change, Droupadi Murmu is reason for pride
-
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned the editor-in-chief of a Kannada daily over "demeaning" remarks made against President Droupadi Murmu.
The NCW took cognisance of a tweet that posted the paper clippings of an opinion piece published in the newspaper.
"@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the demeaning post against the Hon'ble President. The Commission has sent a notice to the journalist to appear in person for a hearing on 26.10.2022 at 12.30 pm," the NCW wrote on Twitter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 13:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU