NDRF's courage, professionalism extremely motivating: PM on its Raising Day

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra floods: 34 NDRF teams engaged in rescue operations
NDRF, police on high alert in TN after warning for extreme rainfall given
Maharashtra: 73 bodies recovered, 47 people missing following landslides
Maha flood: Central war room set up between army, navy, air force
K'taka evacuates 31,360 people from flood hit Belagavi, Uttar Kannada
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on its Raising Day and said that the force was at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures.
The Prime Minister said that NDRF's courage and professionalism are extremely motivating.
"Greetings to the hardworking @NDRFHQ team on their Raising Day. They are at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures, often in very challenging circumstances. NDRF's courage and professionalism are extremely motivating. Best wishes to them for their future endeavours," tweeted the Prime Minister today.
The Prime Minister also mentioned that disaster management is a vital subject for governments and policy makers.
"Disaster management is a vital subject for governments and policy makers. In addition to a reactive approach, where disaster management teams mitigate the situation post disasters, we also have to think of disaster resilient infrastructure and focus on research in the subject," tweeted PM Modi.
The NDRF Raising Day is celebrated on January 19 to mark its formation. This year, the NDRF observed its 16th NDRF Raising Day. The NDRF came into existence on January 19, 2006. NDRF is a specialised force capable of responding to any type of disaster in the country and abroad.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU