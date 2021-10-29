Need to tackle cyber domain's exploitation by terrorists: India at UNSC

-
ALSO READ
Cyber fraud helpline brings banks and police together: Here's how it works
China seeks prompt summit of five permanent members of UN Security Council
Jaishankar to chair UNSC meet on 'threats to international peace, security'
Under India's Presidency, UNSC will meet Friday to discuss Afghanistan
India, US call for perpetrators of 26/11 attacks to be brought to justice
-
India on Friday (local time) emphasised the need for Member States to address and tackle the implications of terrorist organisations exploiting the cyber domain to counter hate speech and prevent incitement to discrimination, hostility and violence on social media at United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
Speaking at Virtual Arria Formula meeting on addressing and countering hate speech and preventing incitement to discrimination, hostility and violence on social media Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN highlighted, "There is also a flip side to the advancement of modern technologies i.e. their misuse to disturb the peace, incite violence and disrupt social harmony."
The Arria Formula is an informal arrangement that allows the Security Council greater flexibility to be briefed about international peace and security issues. It has been used frequently and assumed growing importance since it was first implemented in March 1992.
An "Arria formula" meeting is an informal meeting of members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which must be convened by a member of the UNSC in order for the meeting to take place.
Information and communication technologies have played a major role in bringing societies closer and transforming the world into a 'global family'.
"New media, especially social media, is increasingly being used by various actors, including terrorists, for amplifying discriminatory ideas and promoting violent radicalization," said Mathur at UNSC.
He called out for the member states that willfully allow their territory to be used for committing illegal acts using Information and communications technologies (ICTs) including cross-border cybercrime and cyber-terrorism.
"India has always underlined the need for Member States to address and tackle the implications of terrorist exploitation of the cyber domain more strategically," added Mathur.
India co-authored the Cross-Regional Statement on "Infodemic" in the context of COVID-19, a first of its kind statement by any Member State.
Mathur further said that the only way to counter hate speech and prevent incitement to discrimination is to promote an environment that guarantees pluralism, democracy and freedom.
He stressed the role of private sector. "The private sector, particularly technology companies, have a critical role to play in checking and countering the misuse of modern tech platforms including social media," said Mathur.
"Unique moment at the crossroads of Security, Technology & Digital discussions!A rare opportunity to engage with high-tech majors @Twitter @meta @Google & @tiktok_us for #UNSC members. India co-authored the first Cross-Regional Statement on "Infodemic" last year @UN," tweeted Mathur.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU