Need to tackle cyber domain's exploitation by terrorists: India at UNSC

India on Friday (local time) emphasised the need for Member States to address and tackle the implications of terrorist organisations exploiting the cyber domain to counter hate speech and prevent incitement to discrimination, hostility and violence on social media at (UNSC).

Speaking at Virtual Arria Formula meeting on addressing and countering hate speech and preventing incitement to discrimination, hostility and violence on social media Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN highlighted, "There is also a flip side to the advancement of modern technologies i.e. their misuse to disturb the peace, incite violence and disrupt social harmony."

The Arria Formula is an informal arrangement that allows the Security Council greater flexibility to be briefed about international peace and security issues. It has been used frequently and assumed growing importance since it was first implemented in March 1992.

An "Arria formula" meeting is an informal meeting of members of the (UNSC), which must be convened by a member of the UNSC in order for the meeting to take place.

Information and communication technologies have played a major role in bringing societies closer and transforming the world into a 'global family'.

"New media, especially social media, is increasingly being used by various actors, including terrorists, for amplifying discriminatory ideas and promoting violent radicalization," said Mathur at UNSC.

He called out for the member states that willfully allow their territory to be used for committing illegal acts using Information and communications technologies (ICTs) including cross-border cybercrime and cyber-terrorism.

"India has always underlined the need for Member States to address and tackle the implications of terrorist exploitation of the cyber domain more strategically," added Mathur.

India co-authored the Cross-Regional Statement on "Infodemic" in the context of COVID-19, a first of its kind statement by any Member State.

Mathur further said that the only way to counter hate speech and prevent incitement to discrimination is to promote an environment that guarantees pluralism, democracy and freedom.

He stressed the role of private sector. "The private sector, particularly technology companies, have a critical role to play in checking and countering the misuse of modern tech platforms including social media," said Mathur.

"Unique moment at the crossroads of Security, Technology & Digital discussions!A rare opportunity to engage with high-tech majors @Twitter @meta @Google & @tiktok_us for #UNSC members. India co-authored the first Cross-Regional Statement on "Infodemic" last year @UN," tweeted Mathur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)