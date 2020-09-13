Nepal: At least three dead, over two dozen people missing in landslide

-
ALSO READ
Kerala landslide: Toll rises to 24; search on to locate missing persons
In pictures: Nepal floods and landslides kill 60 people, 41 are missing
Uttarakhand: '15% of Mussoorie, surrounding area susceptible to landslides'
Landslide in Kerala's Idukki: 18 dead, search resumes for 50 missing
Five estate workers killed in rain-triggered landslide in Idukki district
-
At least three people lost their lives and more than two dozen others went missing due to a landslide in Barhabise Rural Municipality-7 of Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district last night, following heavy rainfall.
Around 20 to 25 people are missing after the landslide swept away nine houses at Bhirkharka area in the district, Nim Phinjo Sherpa, chairman of Barhabise Rural Municipality, was quoted as saying by Republica.
The exact details of the losses are yet to be ascertained.
"We have received information that nine houses have been destroyed. We fear that 20 to 25 people are missing. We are yet to receive the exact details of the losses," Sherpa told Republica over the phone.
He said he is currently on his way to the site.
A team of Nepal Army personnel have reached the site for the search and rescue operation. A delegation of Nepal Police personnel is expected to reach the area shortly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU