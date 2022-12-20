JUST IN
SRK only Indian to feature on British magazine's list of 50 greatest actors
Centre to review Covid situation as cases rise in China, other nations
Geo-mapping unauthorised constructions on Ganga floodplains in Patna: Govt
UP govt buses to stop plying at night amid rising accidents due to fog
Minor quakes in Gujarat village create panic, experts say nothing to worry
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches Jio 5G in Kochi, Guruvayoor temple
Expecting big investments, Assam grants industry status to tourism sector
UK researchers call for nasal spray vaccine for protection from Covid-19
Lok Sabha members demand 'Covid-like strategy' to curb rampant drug abuse
CDSCO approved recombinant nasal Covid vaccine on Sep 5: Govt in RS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Mandaviya to review Covid-19 situation amid spurt in cases in US, China
icon-arrow-left
CAG flags 24 cases of irregularities involving Rs 348.57 cr in ministries
Business Standard

Nepal blacklists 16 Indian pharma companies, including Ramdev's Pharmacy

Nepal's drug regulatory authority has blacklisted 16 Indian pharmaceutical companies, stating that they failed to comply with the World Health Organisation's (WHO) drug manufacturing standards

Topics
Nepal | Patanjali Ayurved Ramdev | WHO

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Ramdev
Ramdev

Nepal's drug regulatory authority has blacklisted 16 Indian pharmaceutical companies, including Divya Pharmacy which manufactures Yoga Guru Ramdev's Patanjali products, stating that they failed to comply with the World Health Organisation's (WHO) drug manufacturing standards.

The Department of Drug Administration, in a notice issued on December 18 asked the local agents in Nepal, which have been supplying these medicines, to immediately recall them. According to the notice issued by the Department, the medicines manufactured by the listed companies cannot be imported or distributed in Nepal.

The list of the companies that do not comply with WHO standards were published after inspection of the manufacturing facilities of the pharmaceutical companies that had applied to export their products to Nepal, according to the Department officials.

In April and July, the Department sent a team of drug inspectors to India to inspect the manufacturing facilities of pharmaceutical companies that had applied to supply their products to Nepal.

Besides Divya Pharmacy, the list includes Radiant Parenterals Ltd, Mercury Laboratories Ltd, Alliance Biotech, Captab Biotec, Aglowmed Ltd, Zee Laboratories, Daffodils Pharmaceuticals, GLS Pharma, Unijules Life Science, Concept Pharmaceuticals, Shree Anand Life Sciences, IPCA laboratories, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Dial Pharmaceuticals and Mackur laboratories.

Similarly, the Department in another notice issued on December 19 asked the distributors to recall 500 ml and 5-litre hand sanitisers manufactured by India's Global Healthcare. The department has asked the organisations concerned not to use, sell or distribute the hand sanitiser.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nepal

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 21:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU