Nepal sees highest single-day spike of 4,107 Covid cases since relaxation

Nepal on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 4,107 new coronavirus cases since the government relaxed the prohibitory orders a few weeks ago.
According to the health ministry, Nepal also recorded 35 more fatalities related to COVID-19, pushing the total death toll to 9,957.
With the 4,107 new cases detected, the nationwide infection tally surged to 769,922, including 661,651 recoveries, the ministry said.
In recent weeks, authorities have been gradually easing the provisions of lockdown. On July 4, they lifted all the restrictive measures against public and private transportation services, and shops were allowed more operation hours.
In July 26, the Himalayan nation had recorded 3,421 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in the last one-and-a-half months.
