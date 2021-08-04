Over 58% of population in Puducherry vaccinated: Lt Governor

-
-
: Lieutenant Governor of
Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday urged the people to know the importance of vaccination against coronavirus.
Addressing reporters here after the observance of the World Breastfeeding Week at the Government Rajiv Gandhi Hospital for Women and Child, the Lieutenant Governor said, "Nothing is left wanting in keeping the pandemic at bay."
She said the infrastructure in hospitals and the stock of medicines have been improved and an intensive anti- COVID programme has been launched.
"Puducherry has covered more than 58 per cent of the population eligible for vaccination," she said while emphasising on public awareness on vaccines.
"Our aim is 100 per cent coverage of people by August 15. Already, more than 58 per cent of eligible sections has been covered," she said.
Medical teams have been asked to make door-to-door visits to ensure all the residents are given the vaccine, she said.
"Nothing is left wanting and there is adequate stock of vaccines in Puducherry," she said.
Later, she addressed the weekly meeting and reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory.
