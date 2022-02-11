PM Modi pays tributes to Deendayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary

-
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi to interact with woman self-help groups on Thursday
PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh wish BJP chief J P Nadda on his birthday
Saubhagya scheme sees electrification in 2.82 crore households
Nagaland to cover 70% families under Ayushman Bharat by March 2022
Working at fast pace to restore air traffic to pre-Covid-19 levels: Scindia
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary.
Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister: "The entire life of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji was based on the principle of 'Sarvajan Hitay - Sarvajan Sukhay'. His philosophy of 'Integral Humanism' is capable of providing solutions to many problems of not only India but the world. Respectful tributes on his death anniversary."
Also paying homage, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said: "Remembering the great son of this soil, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Punya Tithi today. He was a devout nationalist, insightful thinker and an epitome of selfless service.
"His philosophies of 'Integral Humanism' and 'Antyodaya' have inspired many to serve the nation and the downtrodden and will continue to remain a guiding force for all."
Also in a tweet, Home Minister Amit Shah said: "Deendayal ji's philosophy of Antyodaya and Integral Humanism contains solutions to the problems of India and the whole world. By giving house, electricity, gas, toilet and pure drinking water to every poor and downtrodden, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji is doing a great job of bringing Deendayal ji's ideas to the ground."
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: "Heartfelt tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji on his death anniversary. He has given such a philosophical concept of 'Integral Humanism' to the politics of India, which is completely in line with the culture, tradition and nature of this country. His thoughts will continue to inspire the coming generations of India."
BJP chief J.P. Nadda said that "his entire life dedicated to the service of the nation is an inspiration for all of us".
--IANS
ssb/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU