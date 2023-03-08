JUST IN
Business Standard

New health programme 'Arogya Mahila' launched for women in Telangana

Under the programme, tests would be conducted for women every Tuesday initially in 100 health centres and medicines provided to them free of cost

Topics
International Women's Day | Telangana | Health schemes

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Health and Finance minister Harish Rao
Telangana Health and Finance minister Harish Rao (ANI/File photo)

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday launched a new health programme for women, named 'Arogya Mahila', on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Under the programme, tests would be conducted for women every Tuesday initially in 100 health centres and medicines provided to them free of cost.

The women, if necessary, would be sent to 'referral hospitals' for further medical care.

Harish Rao, who launched the programme in Karimnagar, said another scheme 'Nutrition kit' would be started for the benefit of pregnant women after the Sri Rama Navami festival to be celebrated later this month.

The 'Nutrition kit' would comprise several items, including ghee and protein mix powder, according to an official release.

Meanwhile, State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and other Ministers, who attended the women's day celebrations at Thorrur in Mahabubabad district, launched distribution of Rs 750 crore of interest-free loans to women Self-Help Groups.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 23:11 IST

