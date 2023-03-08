JUST IN
Women govt employees in MP to get additional seven-day casual leave
Sebi extends timeline until March 15 for comments on ESG rating norms
Plastic not to be dumped at Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi: Kerala govt
Maharashtra's new women's policy to be rolled out during Budget session
All-women crews of Central Railway operate Deccan Queen, Mumbai local
Crypto exchanges, intermediaries need to perform KYC of clients, users
Study by AIIMS-Gorakhpur reveals relation of smoke, severity of Covid-19
Women have played important role in nation building: HP Dy CM Agnihotri
Rise in Covid cases not of huge concern, outbreak in endemic stage: Experts
Nita M Ambani launches Her Circle EveryBODY Project on Women's Day
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Plastic not to be dumped at Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi: Kerala govt
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Women govt employees in MP to get additional seven-day casual leave

Extending greetings on International Women's Day, he also announced that girl students who pass the Class 10 exam will be given financial literacy lessons

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | women employees

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM of Madhya Pradesh. Photo: ANI

Women government employees in Madhya Pradesh would get additional seven days' casual leave (CL), Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

Extending greetings on International Women's Day, he also announced that girl students who pass the Class 10 exam will be given financial literacy lessons.

Women are contributing equally in every field, but they also have the responsibility of motherhood and care of home. So, we have decided to give additional seven days' CL to all women employees, he tweeted. After Class 10, girl students will be given women-oriented financial literacy lessons, the chief minister said. Arrangements will also be made to provide them skill training including training in handloom, embroidery and traditional folk arts, he said. Women artisans will be provided training in the use of advanced technology in handloom and handicraft through the National Institute of Design (NID) and National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), he said. Girl students of technical education institutions will be given 60 to 80 hours of training in digital and financial literacy, English, communication and work readiness, Chouhan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 23:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU