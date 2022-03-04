New Indian ambassador to China arrives in Beijing, undergoing quarantine

-
India's new ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat has arrived in the country and is undergoing mandatory quarantine for the COVID-19, the Indian embassy here said on Friday.
"Ambassador-designate Shri Pradeep Kumar Rawat has reached China and is currently undergoing mandatory quarantine, the embassy said in a tweet on Friday.
Rawat succeeds Vikram Misri.
An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1990 batch, Rawat was previously India's ambassador to the Netherlands.
Rawat's appointment comes in the midst of the lingering eastern Ladakh border standoff.
He has earlier served in Hong Kong and Beijing.
Rawat served as the ambassador of India to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from September 2017-December 2020. He speaks fluent Mandarin.
