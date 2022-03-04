Sustainable growth possible only with sustainable energy sources: PM Modi

can be a global hub of green hydrogen as an ample availability of renewable energy gives the country an inherent advantage, Prime Minister said on Friday.

He also said that it is India's clear vision that sustainable growth is possible only with sustainable energy sources



Addressing a post-budget webinar, Modi said, Ample availability of renewable energy power gives an inherent advantage, it can be a global hub of green hydrogen.

