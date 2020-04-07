From India's lockdown to Boris Johnson's ICU: Coronavirus news in pictures

The number of Covid-19 cases has reached 1,352,173 worldwide, and 75,294 people have died so far
Women wearing face masks take photo near blooming cherry blossom trees at a park amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea
Police arrest doctors demanding facilities and prevention kits to attend coronavirus patients in Quetta, Pakistan
Laboratory technicians, seen behind a blue-tinted window, work on testing patient samples for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, at the Pathologists Lancet Kenya laboratory in Nairobi, Kenya
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes off mask as he speaks to reporters at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms "worsened".
A view of a forest fire burning near the village of Volodymyrivka in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine
Medical workers wearing equipment to protect themselves from coronavirus bring a patient to St Thomas' Hospital in Westminster in London
People doing yoga at Yamuna sports complex which is converted into a makeshift camp for those stranded in Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs a meeting with Group of Ministers (GoMs) to review the measures related to COVID-19, during a nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi
Railway technicians modify a train coach into an isolation ward for the treatment of Covid-19 affected patients, in Prayagraj
A farmer wearing face mask carries sugarcanes on a bullock-cart to a factory during the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic, in Karad, Maharashtra
People maintain social distancing while standing in queues to buy essential items from shops at APMC market, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Navi Mumbai
Labourers carry sacks of rice at a government godown during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Dharmanagar, Tripura
A four-year-old female Malayan tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus
Doctors wearing protective suits as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus check patients outside an isolation ward at Govt. Medical College hospital in Jammu
