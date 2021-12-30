Newsmakers: Neeraj Chopra to Harnaaz Sandhu, who all made headlines in 2021

CHAMPIONS' LEAGUE
WINNING HEARTS
If ever there was a Chak De! India moment for Indian hockey after years of disappointment, this was it. The giant-killing women’s team lost by the narrowest margin to Great Britain in the semis to miss out on a medal, while the men’s team closed out an epic contest against Germany to win a bronze. Also inspiring was golfer Aditi Ashok, who beat all odds to finish fourth.
STAR-CROSSED
Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested in October in a Mumbai cruise drugs case. Although no drugs were found on him, the actor’s son languished behind bars for weeks. A media circus ensued, Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, and the investigating officer of the Narcotics Control Bureau was removed from the probe.
TOP GUNS
It was another year when Indians came to head global companies. In December, French luxury fashion house Chanel appointed India-born Leena Nair as its CEO. A fashion outsider, Nair had joined Unilever 30 years ago, where she rose through the ranks to become the youngest chief. human resources officer. In November, 37-year-old Parag Agrawal became the CEO of Twitter after founder Jack Dorsey stepped down from the post. The IIT-Bombay graduate had joined the tech giant in 2011, while he was still a PhD scholar at Stanford University.
CHA-CHING!
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani joined the world’s most exclusive $100-billion club after his net worth soared to $100.6 billion in October, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This placed him in the rarefied group of 11 men led by SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk, who’s the world’s richest with a net worth of $222.1 billion, followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (net worth $190.8 billion). The 64-year-old Ambani, who inherited the company from his father in 2005, has transformed the business into a retail, telecom and ecommerce behemoth. In June, he unveiled Reliance Industries’ plan for a clean and green energy business, by investing Rs 75,000 crore over the next three years.
RICHER & RICHER
FAREWELL
As the year drew to a close, the death of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, in a helicopter crash in the Nilgiris stunned the nation. His wife and 11 others were also killed in the crash. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, succumbed a week later. Earlier in July, screen legend Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98. The thespian who inspired generations of actors was the last link to the Golden Era of Indian cinema. This was also the year when another legend, track and field sprinter Milkha Singh — The Flying Sikh — died of Covid-19 complications at the age of 91.
LEADER BOARD
CROWNING GLORY
After a gap of 21 years, the Miss Universe crown returned to India with Harnaaz Sandhu becoming the third Indian to win the title. The first was Sushmita Sen, who won the pageant in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000 — incidentally, the year Sandhu was born. The postgraduate student of public administration is also a film star and has acted in a few Punjabi movies.
