Business Standard

NHAI starts using steel slag in road construction on trial basis

The statement noted that the use of such material in road construction will make construction more economical and promote the circular economy and resource efficiency

Topics
NHAI | Nitin Gadkari | Road construction

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

economic recovery, revival, economy, growth, gdp, marketroads, construction, highways, NHAI,

State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said it has started using steel slag in road construction on a trial basis in line with the government's 'Waste to Wealth' mission.

NHAI in a statement said this initiative will help to address the challenge of shortage of material used in the development of National Highways and could replace natural aggregates, such as sand, gravel, or crushed stone, with the waste material from the steel industry.

According to the statement, the authority permitted Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to construct one km long trial patch in the Raigarh district for PQC of the Panvel Indapur section of NH 66 near Mumbai, where 100 per cent natural aggregates were replaced by steel slag derived aggregates.

The results from the trial have been encouraging, it said.

The statement noted that the use of such material in road construction will make construction more economical and promote the circular economy and resource efficiency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 22:09 IST

