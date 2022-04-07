NIA raids multiple places in Kashmir over terror funding case

-
-
National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir Valley on Thursday in connection with the terror funding case being probed by the agency.
NIA sources said the sleuths of the investigating agency with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF carried out raids in the Tangmarg area of Baramulla district.
The raids were also conducted in parts of Srinagar district, including Mustafabad Zainakote, Nowgam and Chanapora.
"These raids were carried out in connection with the terror funding case," sources said.
--IANS
swq/dpb
