NIA raids multiple places in Kashmir over terror funding case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at multiple locations in Valley on Thursday in connection with the case being probed by the agency.

NIA sources said the sleuths of the investigating agency with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF carried out raids in the Tangmarg area of Baramulla district.

The raids were also conducted in parts of Srinagar district, including Mustafabad Zainakote, Nowgam and Chanapora.

"These raids were carried out in connection with the case," sources said.

--IANS

swq/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)