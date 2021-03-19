Night curfew imposed in Amritsar as coronavirus cases surge in city

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Concerns over infections among primitive tribes
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Why many hospitals are facing oxygen shortage
PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with CMs of seven states tomorrow
439 fresh Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths in Punjab; state tally rises to 162,705
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Delhi hospitals running out of ventilator beds
-
Amid surging COVID-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Amritsar as a precautionary measure against the virus.
The city reported 230 fresh cases of COVID-19 on March 18.
"The Chief Minister has ordered a curfew in the city between 11 pm and 5 am," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Parvesh Chopra.
Ahead of Holi celebrations, shopkeepers in Amritsar said their businesses are adversely affected due to rising cases of COVID-19.
Punjab reported 2,387 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Thursday.Meanwhile, Jalandhar District Collector Ghanshyam Thori and Ludhiana District Collector Varinder Sharna on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the respective districts from tonight. The curfew will remain imposed from 9 pm to 5 am until further orders.With the fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,05,418.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU