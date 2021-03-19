Night curfew imposed in Amritsar as coronavirus cases surge in city

Amid surging COVID-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed in as a precautionary measure against the virus.

The city reported 230 fresh cases of COVID-19 on March 18.

"The Chief Minister has ordered a curfew in the city between 11 pm and 5 am," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Parvesh Chopra.

Ahead of Holi celebrations, shopkeepers in said their businesses are adversely affected due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Punjab reported 2,387 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Thursday.Meanwhile, Jalandhar District Collector Ghanshyam Thori and Ludhiana District Collector Varinder Sharna on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the respective districts from tonight. The curfew will remain imposed from 9 pm to 5 am until further orders.With the fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,05,418.

