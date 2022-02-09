Night curfew lifted in Himachal Pradesh amidst drop in Covid cases

-
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to lift the night curfew amid a decline in Covid cases in the state, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state decreased to 4,812 on February 8 from 9,672 on February 1, government data showed.
The decision to lift the night curfew was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Wednesday, he added.
The state government imposed the night curfew on January 5 from 10 pm to 5 am and revised it on January 31 from 10 pm to 6 am to check the spread of COVID-19.
However, there will be some restrictions on gatherings, the official said.
All social, religious, cultural, political and other congregations, including marriages and funerals, will be permitted with 50 percent of the capacity of both the indoor the and outdoor areas, he added.
