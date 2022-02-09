JUST IN
China's 'zero-Covid' curbs may hurt global growth, says BOJ policymaker
India reports 71,365 new Covid-19 infections, 1,217 fatalities

The daily positivity rate in the country dropped to 4.54 per cent while the weekly positivity rate also dipped to 7.57 per cent.

ANI 

A healthcare worker testing for Covid-19 collects the swab sample of a child in Gurugram, Haryana, January 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)
India reported 71,365 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The active caseload mounted to 8,92,828, which is 2.11 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far.

As many as 1,217 people lost their lives due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 5,05,279.

According to the health ministry, as many as 1,72,211 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,10,12,869. The recovery rate of the country is at 96.70 per cent.

A total of 15,71,726 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Over 74.46 crore tests have been conducted so far in the country, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, under the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 170.87 (1,70,87,06,705) crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 09 2022. 10:29 IST

