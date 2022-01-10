Nine more coronavirus deaths in Punjab and 3,922 new cases

-
ALSO READ
Channi will end up as night watchman only, says Amarinder Singh
Punjab polls: Ex-state police officer among 30 candidates announced by AAP
Punjab bankrupt due to unethical policies of SAD, Congress: BJP
Amarinder to attend Sidhu's inauguration as Punjab Congress chief on Friday
Sukhjinder Randhawa seeks time to meet Punjab Governor: Report
-
Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Sunday, while 3,922 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 6,21,449, according to a medical bulletin.
Three deaths were reported in Patiala followed by one each in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Mohali, Pathankot and Sangrur, pushing the toll to 16,675.
The positivity rate was 13.77 per cent while the number of active cases jumped to 16,343 from 12,614 on Saturday.
Of the fresh cases, Patiala again reported a maximum of 768 infections followed by 750 in Mohali, 509 in Ludhiana, 305 in Amritsar and 292 in Jalandhar respectively.
A total 254 patients are on oxygen support while 10 critical patients are on ventilator support.
The recovery count rose to 5,88,401 after 145 more people recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported fresh 666 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 68,421.
The toll stood at 1,080 while the positivity rate was 14.36 per cent.
The number of active cases in the city was 2,364 while the number of recoveries was 64,977.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU