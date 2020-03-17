Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Singh moves Delhi HC to quash death sentence

Mukesh Singh, one of the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case, on Tuesday moved a court here to seek quashing of his death sentence on the pretext that he was not present in Delhi when the crime occurred on December 16 that year.

In support of his contention, Mukesh claimed that he was arrested from Rajasthan and brought to Delhi on December 17, 2012, a day after the incident.

He also claimed torture in the Tihar Central Jail, where he is currently lodged. The application on his behalf was moved by advocate M.L. Sharma.

The four convicts -- Vinay, Akshay, Mukesh, and Pawan -- are scheduled to be executed at 5.30 am on March 20.

The case pertains to the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman, later dubbed Nirbhaya, in Delhi in December 2012.