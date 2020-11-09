NITI Aayog making strong case for further investment in science: V K Paul

-
ALSO READ
5G rollout: India yet to take final call on Chinese vendors, says Niti CEO
Russia asked to apply for Sputnik V vaccine trials in India via local rep
Covid testing should be guided by number of positive cases: Expert group
Govt to back phase-3 trials, manufacture of Russian vaccine: NITI Aayog
Lockdown has served its purpose, cannot go on 'indefinitely': NITI Aayog
-
The coronavirus pandemic has shown how important science solutions are for life, livelihood and development', and the NITI Aayog is making a strong case for increasing investments in science, its member V K Paul said on Monday.
He was delivering the first Prof M K Bhan Memorial Lecture in a webinar. Bhan was the secretary, Department of Biotechnology.
Paul said the think tank wants science and technology (S&T) to be the government's priority "more than ever".
He said the NITI Aayog has prepared a couple of policy briefs which are aimed at creating institutional pace, capacity and resource base.
We are working with VijayRaghavan (Principal Scientific Advisor to the government) and my colleague (Vijay Kumar) Saraswat, member S&T... three of us, looking at pathways, above all creating institutional pace, capacity base and also resource base, the official noted.
Paul was responding to a question on what was the NITI Aayog doing to promote research and encourage young researchers.
We are making a strong case to our leadership that investment in S&T should increase but then it should also increase in bioscience. It should also increase in sciences which are not getting as much budget as few others are getting, he said.
Certainly, it is on our agenda and as I said we have put the full might of the NITI system, the two of us as well as VijayRaghavan and we want to take it forward with full throttle in the time to come.
We want S&T to be part of the government's priority more than ever. This pandemic has made it very clear how important the science solutions are for our life, but also for our livelihood and development, Paul added.
Responding to another question on what can be done to create the next generation of strategist thinkers on whom the government and society can rely for directions, the NITI Aayog member said the key is to invest in young people.
This can be done by giving them opportunities to work in interdisciplinary areas, showing them the list and a plethora of unsolved problems, and giving them laboratories and research methodology tools, Paul added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU