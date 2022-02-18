Nitin Gadkari pitches for Ratnagiri petrochemical project in Vidarbha

-
ALSO READ
IMD predicts heavy showers in Vidarbha, Mumbai region next week
Nagpur coldest in Vidarbha, clocks season's lowest minimum temperature
Gadkari calls for cooperation between Centre, states for infra development
Petronet LNG seeks fresh foray into the petrochemical business
What is the Central Vista project?
-
Union minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari has pitched for the establishment of a refinery and petro chemical complex (RPC) project in Vidarbha region which was planned in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and is stalled for various reasons.
Gadkari has written a letter to Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on February 14 highlighting advantages of the project being shifted to Nagpur.
Gadkari said that the petroleum minister during his meeting in New Delhi has assured that the RPC project can be established at Nagpur if land is made available at suitable location near the city.
He further said that he had been informed that the Government of Maharashtra has been asked to communicate its stand on availability of land for the planned project at Rajapur, Ratnagiri. The decision of the Maharashtra government is awaited by the petroleum ministry.
"It is uncertain how much time it would take. In such a situation I would like to propose to prefer Nagpur for the said project. The city which is located at zero mile of the country is well connected with rail, road and air. Along with this, I would like to reiterate some other positive things for selecting Nagpur," said Gadkari.
He further said that such projects need huge lands and Butibori MIDC, which is a five star MIDC in Maharashtra has thousands of acres of land available along with all major facilities. The national highways can be used as Rights of the Way (ROW) for laying product distribution pipeline.
Gadkari also stated in his letter about the dry port at Sindi in Wardha district which has been developed by his ministry.
The dry port can get maximum business from petrochemical complex to ensure both way logistic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU