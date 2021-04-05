No decision yet to impose curbs in Goa despite rise in Covid-19 cases: CM

-
-
Goa's Covid-19 tally is increasing "day by day", Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday, but said that no decision had been yet taken to impose restrictions, as a precautionary measure to prevent further spread of the deadly virus.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a government function in Panaji, Sawant also said that both people as well as the government of the day share the responsibility of keeping Covid-19 numbers under check.
"Covid cases are increasing day by day. It is the responsibility of both (government and people)... the government keeps urging people to take care of themselves. We advise social distancing and other (SOPs). We want to test in a big way. People should take care of themselves and get themselves tested," Sawant said.
"There are 250 cases in Goa, it should be kept in control. We need people's cooperation. Government has not taken a decision yet to impose restrictions. We are personally monitoring the situation," the Chief Minister also said.
A total of 265 new cases were reported in Goa on Sunday, taking the total tally of active Covid cases to 2,077. 835 persons have died in the state after testing positive for Covid-19.
