To fight deadly smog, farmers are being encouraged to sell crop waste
No formal recommendations for 'Bharat Ratna' necessary: MoS Nityanand Rai

Union Minister of State (MoS) Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha that the decisions regarding the award of Bharat Ratna are taken from time to time and no formal recommendations are necessary

ANI  General News 

Nityanand Rai
Union Minister of State (MoS) Nityanand Rai (Photo: ANI)

Union Minister of State (MoS) Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that the decisions regarding the award of Bharat Ratna are taken from time to time and no formal recommendations for this Award are necessary.

He was replying to the query of BJP leader Bhagirath Choudhary who had asked if there is a set criterion for conferring 'Bharat Ratna', the date on which the 'Bharat Ratna' award was started and whether the government proposes to confer the award on various brave freedom fighters.

"Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian Award was instituted on January 2, 1954. All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for this Award. It is awarded in recognition of exceptional service/performance of the highest order in any field of human endeavour. The decisions regarding the award of Bharat Ratna are taken from time to time. No formal recommendations for this Award are necessary," answered MoS Home Nityanand Rai.

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 07:24 IST

