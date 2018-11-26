No homework for students of classes I and II: HRD ministry to schools

No homework for students of classes I and II and prescribed weight limit of school bags for each class are part of the fresh directives issued by the to states and union territories across the country.

According to the official order, the has "instructed all the states and Union Territories to formulate guidelines to regulate the teaching of subjects and weight of school bags in accordance with the Government of India instructions".

As per these instructions, which the have been asked to comply with, institutions cannot assign homework to students of classes I and II.

" should not prescribe any other subjects except language and mathematics for classes I and II and language, EVS and mathematics for classes III to V students as prescribed by the NCERT," the order said.

Students should not be asked to bring additional books, extra materials and the weight of a should not exceed the prescribed limit, the order added.

The weight of school bags for students of classes I and II should not exceed 1.5 kg, while the of students of class III to V should weigh between 2 kg to 3 kg.

The of students of classes VI and VII should not be more than 4 kg, while weight of school bags of classes VIII and IX students should not be above 4.5 kg. The school bag of a class X student should not weigh above 5 kg, the order said.