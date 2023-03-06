JUST IN
Business Standard

No irregularities found in engagement of guest teachers : AAP minister

No irregularities were detected in the engagement of guest teachers in Delhi government schools during the probe ordered by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

Topics
AAP government | AAP | Delhi government schools

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

No irregularities were detected in the engagement of guest teachers in Delhi government schools during the probe ordered by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, city Education Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said Monday.

He said that according to the probe report, there was no "ghost teacher" and the documents of only 109 guest teachers were "incomplete".

No immediate reaction was available from the LG office on the same.

In September 2022, the LG had ordered an internal inquiry into alleged irregularities in the engagement of guest teachers in Delhi government schools and embezzlement of funds through payment of salaries to "ghost" teachers.

"The LG's probe report found nothing such as 'ghost' teacher in Delhi government schools. Every teacher has been coming to school on time and marking biometric attendance every day. Only the documents of 109 guest teachers were incomplete and they have been notified about the same," Anand said.

He further said the report did not mention any "embezzlement of funds" in the payment of salaries to "ghost teachers".

"The LG terming teachers as "ghost teachers" is an insult to those working in this noble profession. This is also an insult to our honest administration. Around 16,609 guest teachers are there in Delhi government schools. All of their documents were checked and it was all fine," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 17:06 IST

