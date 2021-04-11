No more than 5 people allowed at a time to enter religious places in UP

-
In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officers to ensure that no more than 5 people are allowed to enter a religious place at a time.
"The state has better resources and experience to contain the spread of COVID-19. COVID management should be used effectively. Integrated command and control centres are installed in all districts which should be used optimally and effectively to combat pandemic," Adityanath said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister directed officers to ensure that no more than 5 people are allowed to enter a religious place at a time.
The Chief Minister said that movement in the containment zones should be strictly prohibited. Along with this, the doorstep delivery system should be effectively operated to provide the necessary materials to the citizens in the Containment Zones. This action should be monitored through an integrated command and control centre. He directed to make monitoring committees active and said that monitoring committees should also be taken for movement control in the Containment Zones.
Meanwhile, Moradabad Municipal Corporation on Sunday night conducted a sanitation drive at public places during night curfew.
"The drive is being conducted at the railway station, bus stand, markets and other places that see high footfall during the day," said Corporation Commissioner Sanjay Chauhan.
The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered 50 per cent work-force in government and private offices in 4 districts in the state including Lucknow Kanpur, Prayagraj and Varanasi, in view of the rising Covid cases. The remaining 50 per cent of staff will work from home.
India on Saturday reported 1,45,384 new COVID-19 cases which is the highest daily spike in cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. The single-day rise in coronavirus cases crossed the one lakh mark for the fourth consecutive day.
As a sign of relief, India has scaled another peak in its effort to contain the COVID-19 virus with the administration of more than 100 million (10 crores) vaccines to its citizens. The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 10,12,84,282 as per the provisional report 08:00 pm today.
